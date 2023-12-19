Your Daily Couples Horoscope for December 19, 2023





Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!





Aries

It's hard to please everyone, so focus on what you can do and don't worry about the rest. With your partner at your side, you can handle whatever comes your way today.





Taurus

Let go of the pressure to do everything and please everyone. Ask yourself what is most important to you and your partner and focus on that. Make your choices and then enjoy what you've chosen





Gemini

Enlist your partner to help you out if you're starting to feel overwhelmed. You don't have to do everything by yourself. Their presence will make the tasks more enjoyable.





Cancer

Today finds you looking for intellectual stimulation. Perhaps a trip to a favorite bookstore with your loved one is in order. Things could heat up while you browse the stacks together.





Leo

Busy times call for a balancing act, but you'll be able to pull it off brilliantly. Let your partner weigh in on what's most important to them and come up with a plan that works both of you.



Virgo

You'll have to do some juggling today in order to do everything you've got planned. Talk to your partner. There may be something you can skip and have more time for yourselves.





Libra

You must be looking extra sexy today, if the attention you're getting from your partner is any indication. Whatever you're doing, it's working. A little something extra never hurts!





Scorpio

If you're feeling overwhelmed right now, it's okay to step away from the social whirlwind for a while. Spend some quiet time at home with your loved one and you'll feel recharged.





Sagittarius

Your loved one may look to you for guidance today, but don't worry about not having all the right answers. They value your judgment and will appreciate whatever you have to offer.





Capricorn

You feel as if you're the mood-swing train, but your partner hasn't noticed. So wave goodbye to self-consciousness and continue with your regularly scheduled programming.





Aquarius

Use humor to lighten up a tense situation with your partner today. If you can make them laugh, you'll be closer to resolving your differences. You might even be willing to drop the matter.





Pisces

Your relationship is about give-and-take. While it should all even out, do you really want to keep such close tabs? Stop worrying about what you're owed and think about what you can give.



