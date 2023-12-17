Your Daily Couples Horoscope for December 17, 2023





Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!





Aries

Right now you may feel like putting your partner's needs before your own. As long as you are still taking care of yourself, enjoy devoting some time to selfless giving.





Taurus

There are not enough days in the week to do all the things you'd like to do. Try to find a balance between making the social scene and having enough downtime with your partner.





Gemini

Starting today, your energy level is on an upswing. Your partner will have to work to keep up with you. Don't leave them behind. Give them a boost and help them enjoy the fun!





Cancer

Romance is on your mind today and you're not the only one. Your loved one is feeling more interested in couple time than in just about anything else. Lucky you!





Leo

Don't hesitate to let your partner know what would make you feel great. They're happy to fulfill your needs as long as they know what they are. Don't keep them guessing.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!





Virgo

It's a great time to treat yourself to something you've been dreaming about. Talk about the details with your partner, and if you're both on the same page, go for it!





Libra

There are a lot of details that need your attention right now. Enlist your loved one to help you get organized. With so much happening in your social life, you won't want to miss a thing.





Scorpio

Today, you'll find it easier to give in to your loved one than to argue with them. Keep the peace and go along with what they want to do. Don't be surprised when you have a good time!





Sagittarius

If there's something special you've had your eye on, it's okay to give your partner some hints. They'll be happy they don't have to try to read your mind. You can still pretend to be surprised.





Capricorn

Your career is taking up a lot of your energy right now, but don't forget to leave time for your partner. You'll both be happier when you can spend some quiet time alone together.





Aquarius

Today, you could come in contact with someone totally different from your usual crowd. Your interaction may cause you to wonder if you and your partner should expand your social circle.





Pisces

Work to find a balance between your needs and the needs of your partner. Both of you will have to give a little, so do your part without complaining about it.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.