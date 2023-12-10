Your Daily Couples Horoscope for December 10, 2023





Aries

Your plans with your partner may change quickly today. Be prepared for anything and you won't be caught off guard. If your quiet dinner for two becomes a big group outing, just go with it!





Taurus

Your feelings for your partner run deep. Even if you think they know how much you care, they'll love hearing you say the words. Take a moment today to tell them you love them.





Gemini

The qualities that make your partner the most attractive are at their full potency today. Spend some quality time together and give in to your frisky side!





Cancer

Honest communication with your partner is always important, but right now it is absolutely essential. If something is on your mind, speak up. Don't wait for it to become a problem.





Leo

The time is right to have an open and honest talk with your partner about your hopes and desires. When each of you knows what the other is looking for, you can work toward making it happen.



Virgo

Don't leave any details to chance today. Go over your plans with your partner as many times as you need to in order to feel confident. Later, you'll be glad you made the effort.





Libra

Something very exciting is happening for you, but it might not be time to share it with the world just yet. You can give your partner some of the details before you make your big announcement.





Scorpio

Weigh your options carefully today. If something seems too good to be true, you and your loved one would be wise to pass on it. Now is not the time to be taking unnecessary risks.





Sagittarius

Small gestures on your part will have a big impact on your partner, especially if you make them without their knowledge. They may not know how you did it, but they'll enjoy the results.





Capricorn

Keep things simple today. If you have something you have to discuss with your loved one, cut right to the chase. You don't want to lose them by overwhelming them with information.





Aquarius

You've got creativity to spare today. Put it to use coming up with a new solution to an ongoing issue with your partner. If you can see it from a different angle, you can find an answer.





Pisces

There's a lot going on in your life right now, and while you're a master multitasker, you may feel like you need a break. Plan a mellow evening with your partner and feel all the stress melt away.



