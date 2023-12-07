Your Daily Couples Horoscope for December 07, 2023





Aries

Big changes take time. Try not to get discouraged with your partner today. They promised you they'd work on something, now give them a chance to follow through.





Taurus

New blessings are right around the corner for you and your partner. You can look forward to even greater happiness than you already know. You may feel like pinching yourself, but it's all real!





Gemini

It's hard to avoid overeating when everywhere you look there are more delicious treats. Team up with your partner to resist the temptation. A little shared physical activity wouldn't hurt either!





Cancer

It's time to let your partner in on your crazy plan. Don't worry if you don't have all the details worked out yet. They'll be willing to go along with anything if you make it sound fun!





Leo

If you and your partner are butting heads today, remember there may not be a right or wrong answer. You both have different opinions and you're both entitled to them.



Virgo

Don't leave any business with your loved one unsettled today. It's important to you to reach a resolution. When you work together, you'll get to a place where you are both happy.





Libra

Today is a good time to make strong connections. You won't gain anything by being aloof, so open up your heart to your partner and let them in. When you're open, they will be too.





Scorpio

Being competitive with your partner is one thing, but remember your relationship isn't a contest. There's no need for winners or losers, just the two of you making it work together.





Sagittarius

If you're looking to understand your partner a little better, try taking a closer look. If you only pay attention to the big things, you'll miss some of the small details.





Capricorn

Perseverance will get you through a trying day. Once you're home, you'll be ready to let go of all your stress. Let your partner know how they can help you to relax.





Aquarius

Don't dwell on mistakes you made in your relationship. Your partner is willing to get past them, and you should be too. As long as you learned something, you can let them go.





Pisces

Trust your intuition to tell you how to romance your partner today. Different moods require different approaches, but you'll know instinctively just what to do to create magic.



