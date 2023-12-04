Your Daily Couples Horoscope for December 04, 2023





Aries

The positive energy you're giving off will surely be noticed by your partner. When they are around you, they can't help falling under the love spell that you create.





Taurus

Something your partner says may rub you the wrong way, but don't let a disagreement ruin your day. Focus your fiery energy into a more positive pursuit and heat things up in the bedroom.





Gemini

Find a quiet place to escape with your partner today. Away from the outside world, you can get cozy in your own private nook. What you do there is up to you, so get creative!





Cancer

When it comes to romancing your partner today, let your instincts guide you. Don't think too much. Just do what comes naturally. Your heart will tell you what to do.





Leo

Don't let yourself fall into the trap of doing the same things with you partner all the time. It's time to explore your creative side and see what new adventures you can come up with.



Virgo

Your loved one has a lot on their mind right now and could really use the chance to talk it over with you. Show your concern by listening carefully and offering your thoughts.





Libra

Express the feelings you hold in your heart to your loved one today. Don't worry about sounding corny. When the message is sincere, it won't matter what you sound like saying it.





Scorpio

Add an element of fantasy to your romantic life today. Use your imagination to come up with a scenario that appeals to both of you. Just talking about it will put you in the mood.





Sagittarius

After a morning of misplaced items and other minor setbacks, you'll be ready for a do-over. Fortunately, your partner will step in and help you get back on track.





Capricorn

You won't need to use words to get your message across to your partner. Find a more creative way to let them know what you have on your mind. Today, show instead of tell.





Aquarius

When your social life heats up, you'll need to find a balance between going with the crowd and having private time with your partner. Let your loved one have your attention tonight.





Pisces

"Restraint" is your word for the day, which works out well when you remember it. The modest and humble side of you lets you communicate with your partner in a much more honest fashion.



