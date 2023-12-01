Your Daily Couples Horoscope for December 01, 2023





Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!





Aries

The future is looking bright for your relationship. You put in the time to build a strong foundation and now you can enjoy the benefits. Your friends will ask for the secret to your success!





Taurus

Your partner will come to see things your way today. The best part is you didn't have to nag them. Your patience and convincing reason have helped them understand your stance.





Gemini

Let yourself change your mind, even if you were convinced you were right before. Your partner might make a convincing argument today, and you might just see the merit in their side.





Cancer

Your partner could spring some last-minute plans on you, so you'll have to be flexible to make things work. Make whatever changes you can and don't worry about the rest.





Leo

A little patience will go a long way today. Your partner may be moving at a slower pace than you, so don't rush them. Chill out, try to relax, and you'll both be happier.



Find your cosmic purpose. Receive personalized astrological guidance with Astrology+.





Virgo

When it comes to being critical of your loved one, it's not what you say but how you say it. Keep in mind that your words have a lot of impact and choose them wisely.





Libra

Be open to new ideas and you'll reach a new level of understanding of your partner today. Once you know where they're coming from, you'll be better able to respond to them.





Scorpio

You've got the urge to change your living space around, but your partner is happy the way things are. Don't butt heads over it. Work together to make a place where you're both happy.





Sagittarius

The connection you share with your loved one continues to grow stronger. Today, a situation that could be a stumbling block turns into an opportunity to learn something about each other.





Capricorn

Money is on your mind right now: spending, saving, income. Open up a dialogue with your partner and make sure you're both seeing eye to eye about your finances.





Aquarius

A brilliant inspiration will come to you today, seemingly from out of nowhere. Share it with your loved one right away before it starts to fade, and encourage them to add their input.





Pisces

Go easy on yourself today. Nobody expects you to be perfect, especially not your loved one. You care about whether you're up or down, but your happiness is what matters to them.



Are you compatible? Reveal your Compatibility Score now!