Your Daily Couples Horoscope for August 31, 2023





Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!





Aries

Express what you're feeling in your heart to your loved one today. Don't be shy! You may feel a little self-conscious, but your heartfelt words will sound like poetry to your loved one's ears.





Taurus

You devote a lot of energy to making things great for your partner. Today, focus your energy on treating yourself right. Plan an evening of activities that make you feel pampered and relaxed.





Gemini

Things have never been better in your romantic life. You and your partner are completely in sync. Use this time to start making some plans, perhaps that vacation you've been dreaming about!





Cancer

You and your partner may have differing opinions about how something should be done. If you work together and hear each other out, you'll be able to reach a compromise.





Leo

You are extremely capable, but you can't do it all yourself. Your partner is there to back you up, so let them! It might take some practice, but you can learn to let someone else help you.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!





Virgo

Keep your spending in check today. You don't need to deny yourself anything, but try not to go overboard. Let your sweetie know what you're doing, and ask them to help keep you on track.





Libra

Work issues are causing you to feel stressed, and that could be carrying over into your home life. Let your partner know you might be feeling distracted and it's nothing personal.





Scorpio

The attraction you feel toward your partner is absolutely magnetic right now. You don't want to be away from them for a moment. They're feeling the pull too, so things could get interesting!





Sagittarius

Your partner could come to you for advice today. You might feel like you don't know enough to help, but they respect your perspective. You have more insight than you realize.





Capricorn

If work is taking up a lot of your energy right now and making it hard for you to spend time with your partner, make the time you do have together count. It's quality, not quantity!





Aquarius

Part of the fun of being in a relationship is meeting new people through your partner. Today, you could be introduced to a fascinating person you never would have met otherwise.





Pisces

You and your loved one have different needs. The challenge is getting them all met. Talk to each other today and work out what you need more of and what you could do without.



What do the planets say about your love life? Receive cosmic advice with your Daily Love Horoscope.