Your Daily Couples Horoscope for August 28, 2023

Aries

Romance is on your mind today. Fortunately, it's on your partner's mind too! The two of you are so in tune with each other now that the days ahead promise to be ones to remember.





Taurus

You will need to take the leadership role in your relationship now. Your partner will happily let your make the decisions for a while. In a week or so, your roles will shift again.





Gemini

An debate with your loved one fires up more than your imagination. When your brain is stimulated, your other senses follow. This is one conversation that might conclude in the bedroom.





Cancer

This is a great time to talk with your partner about your future goals. You don't have to talk about anything heavy if you don't want to. Vacation plans are a good goal too!





Leo

For the next few days, you'd be wise to avoid taking unnecessary risks. With your partner by your side, you won't mind staying close to home. Use this time to get a little more intimate.



Virgo

Your partner could be going through something difficult, but they don't want to burden you by asking for help. Let them know you're there for them no matter what they need.





Libra

Invite friends to join you and your partner for a fun night of hanging out at your home. You'll share the entertaining duties and have a great time being the hosts with the most.





Scorpio

A lazy evening is just what you need after a few days with a little too much excitement. Kick back with your partner and let all of your cares melt away.





Sagittarius

Your optimism will see you through the difficult times and make the good ones seem even better. Try to be a source of positive energy for your partner too. You have a lot of influence on them.





Capricorn

Don't be taken in by someone who appears to be something they're not. Stick with the real deal: your partner. They're for real and their heart is true.





Aquarius

Something positive can come out of difficult times if you learn something from the experience. Today might not go as you hope, but it could turn out not so bad after all.





Pisces

Try to keep your focus on what's really happening with your partner, and leave the speculation for another time. If you have concerns, it's better to ask directly than resort to guesswork.



