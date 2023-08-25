Your Daily Couples Horoscope for August 25, 2023





Aries

If you've been feeling kind of cranky, work some extra exercise into your day as a way of letting off some steam. It's better to take your frustrations out at the gym than on your partner!





Taurus

Your finances might be a little tight right now, but that won't stop you from having a great time with your partner. Get creative and you'll make staying in even better than going out.





Gemini

Watch out for possessiveness today. You might want to be with your partner every moment, but sometimes you have to let go. Give them some space and don't worry. They'll come back to you.





Cancer

Ready or not, the spotlight is on you today! Your partner will step aside and let you soak up all the attention. Don't be shy. You've got what it takes to really wow 'em.





Leo

Talking about your hopes and desires can be a romantic way to spend an evening. Pick a quiet time tonight and open up to your partner about what you want for your future together.



Virgo

Spending all your time with your partner sounds romantic, but your friends miss you! Make plans to get together with your pals. Even better, make it a regular event.





Libra

Make your family your focus today, and encourage your partner to do the same. If it's been a while since you talked to your relatives, give them a call. You'll feel surrounded by love.





Scorpio

Try to let go of some of the fears that have been keeping you from getting what you want. Sharing those fears with your partner is a great first step. You'll know when you're ready for the next one.





Sagittarius

Your energy level is all over the place today. You'll be able to get a lot done at work, but by evening, you'll start to mellow out. Look forward to a relaxing night at home with your partner.





Capricorn

Keep your harshest opinions to yourself today. Your loved one is on the same journey that you are, and they need encouragement from you. Be constructive with any criticism you offer.





Aquarius

Don't try to control every detail of your life. Learn to go with the flow. When your partner suggests something you're unsure of, don't question it. You might learn to like not being in charge all the time.





Pisces

Don't be shy. Talk your partner about your fantasies! Even if you don't act on them, just saying them out loud will be stimulating. It's only fair that they share theirs with you too.



