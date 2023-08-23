Your Daily Couples Horoscope for August 23, 2023





Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!





Aries

If you've been waiting for the right time to have that big talk with your partner, the time has come. Your ability to express yourself is high now, so think about what you want to say and go for it!





Taurus

Keep your focus on your short-term plans and goals. You and your partner have plenty of time to think about the big stuff. Right now you want to keep things light and easy.





Gemini

Work will be a whirlwind of activity today. By the end of the day, you'll be ready to kick back with your partner. Invite them to join you for happy hour to smooth the transition from work to home.





Cancer

Shake things up a bit today and show your partner a side of you they haven't seen before. If you're normally quiet and reserved, it's time to show off your wild side!





Leo

You and your partner don't have to do everything together! You're bound to have interests that don't overlap, but you you don't have to give them up. Appreciate your differences.



Virgo

Sometimes the logical answer isn't the best one, especially in matters of the heart. Listen to what your instincts are telling you to do. You can trust them even if they don't make perfect sense.





Libra

Introduce your partner to one of your interests they don't know much about. Sharing one of your favorite things will be fun for both of you. Later, ask them to share an interest of theirs with you.





Scorpio

If you have an important decision to make, allow yourself all the time you need to think it through. Your partner would rather wait for your decision than have you rush and make a poor choice.





Sagittarius

You run the risk of being misunderstood today. Choose your words carefully, and watch for your partner's reaction to what you say. If you need to, you can stop and clarify.





Capricorn

Your time with your loved one is too valuable to waste. If something isn't bringing you happiness, ask yourself if it's really necessary. Edit your lives to include just the things that are working for you.





Aquarius

Your partner is acting a little weird today, as if they're trying to get a rise out of you. Keep your cool and don't overreact and they'll stop. It wouldn't hurt to ask if there's something on their mind.





Pisces

Today has the potential to start out one way and end on a completely different note. If you're grumpy this morning, you'll be feeling much more like your usual loving self by this evening.



