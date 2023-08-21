Your Daily Couples Horoscope for August 21, 2023





Aries

Are you a person or a prize? If you feel more like a trophy than an equal partner, voice your feelings. Soon enough, being placed on a pedestal grows tiresome. Show your true self from the get-go.





Taurus

Focus on housekeeping and get rid of some stuff that's been cluttering up your life. Same goes for your emotional life. If something isn't working for you and your partner, out it goes!





Gemini

It's tempting to brush those nagging issues aside, but you'll have to face them eventually. Why not start now? Once you start the conversation with your partner, you'll find it's not so bad.





Cancer

If your partner comes to you with a plan that seems kind of out-there, don't be too quick to brush them off. Maybe their plan isn't as crazy as it sounds. You can have fun making it work together!





Leo

When your life feels like a buffet, it's tempting to want everything at once. Pace yourself and don't overindulge. You and your partner have plenty of time, so savor each day as it comes.



Virgo

Today finds you in a soul-searching mood. You've had a lot on your mind, and you'd like to find some answers. Don't worry about how your partner fits in. The two of you can adapt to any situation.





Libra

Take a closer look at a situation that has been troubling you. It's possible that things are not what they seem. Don't make assumptions about what's going with your partner. Ask!





Scorpio

Try seeing things from another perspective before stepping up on the soapbox. Being part of a couple means listening without judgment. You could discover something new by staying silent.





Sagittarius

A situation you've been dreading with your partner has finally come to a head. Although it feels overwhelming right now, it's not as bad as you fear. You can handle this.





Capricorn

When it comes to your feelings towards your partner, you won't want to beat around the bush. Let them know in no uncertain terms that they're the one who fills your heart with joy.





Aquarius

If you're feeling bored with the same old thing, start thinking about what you'd like to be doing instead. Toss some ideas around with your partner, then try out the ones that sound the most fun.





Pisces

Elements of traditional romance are appealing to you right now. Try wooing your loved one with romantic poetry. If that feels too corny, try something you know they'll love.



