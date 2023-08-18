Your Daily Couples Horoscope for August 18, 2023





Aries

You don't need to wait for a special day to have a good time. Surprise your partner by turning a regular night into something romantic and fun. Your spontaneity will help get them in the mood.





Taurus

If your partner brings a new idea to you today, respond with a lot of enthusiasm. They are excited to share it with you, and your encouragement will mean a lot to them.





Gemini

Don't keep your hopes and wishes to yourself. Let your partner know what your heart desires! Giving them a clue about what you want will make it easier for them to help make it happen.





Cancer

An issue is running you ragged, but try not to bring that stress home with you. Give yourself some time to unwind, then make your evening all about enjoying your loved one's company.





Leo

Even the most mundane activities are more fun when you share them with your partner. Chore night becomes date night when the two of you get frisky while folding the sheets.



Virgo

You could be feeling a little punchy today. Looking for a little verbal sparring? Take it easy on your partner. If they're not into it, don't push it. Wouldn't you rather be a lover than a fighter anyway?





Libra

You'll have to make a decision today. One outcome will benefit you, the other will benefit your partner. Consider making the selfless choice and putting their needs ahead of yours this time.





Scorpio

You and your loved one have so many exciting things going on right now! Take a moment to focus and get grounded. You will want to keep a clear head in the midst of all this activity.





Sagittarius

Playing games isn't just for children. There's nothing wrong with indulging your inner child! Take your partner out to the park and fly a kite. Go to an amusement park and win them a teddy bear!





Capricorn

When everything else around you seems uncertain, there's one thing you know you can always count on: your partner. Let them be a source of stability for you.





Aquarius

A long talk with your partner results in you discovering something about yourself. How you use this new info is up to you. You can make some changes or keep doing things the way you always have.





Pisces

Beware of things that are not what they seem today. A deal that seems too good to be true may be just that. Ask your partner for their opinion. Together, you'll be able to sort truth from fiction.



