Your Daily Couples Horoscope for April 07, 2024





Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!





Aries

It seems like nothing is going your way today. Try to remove yourself from the situation and take a moment to plan your next move. Reach out to your loved one if you need emotional backup.





Taurus

You may be struggling with feelings of jealousy at this time. Before you say something to your partner that you'll regret, ask yourself if you really have cause to be worried. If not, let it go.





Gemini

Your lover may not always be able to tell you what's on their mind, so you'll need to use your power of observation. Pay attention to the clues they're giving you and you'll learn a lot.





Cancer

If you're feeling indecisive about tonight's plans, let your partner take over the planning. Letting someone else deal with it all will feel good. You don't have to be in charge all the time!





Leo

There may be some tension brewing beneath the surface in your relationship. Don't wait for it to become a big problem. Talk to your partner today and work things out.



Find your cosmic purpose. Receive personalized astrological guidance with Astrology+.





Virgo

Stimulate your intellectual curiosity by taking your partner to an art opening or lecture. Afterward, discuss what you saw and heard. It doesn't matter if you understand it, just have fun with it.





Libra

You may not feel like sharing today, but avoid the impulse to be stingy. Giving of yourself is part of a good relationship, so try to be as generous with your loved one as you want them to be with you.





Scorpio

As long as you believe in yourself, others can't help getting swept up in your energy. Today, help your partner feel the same confidence. You can give them a boost to get them started.





Sagittarius

You may be feeling moody today and not really sure why. Take a little time to do some soul-searching. Let your partner know how you feel. They'll understand if you want to be alone.





Capricorn

If you want to plan something special for your partner but you're not sure what, look to their friends for ideas. They might have some great suggestions you would never think of.





Aquarius

You're putting a lot of energy into your career right now, and all your effort is sure to pay off. You still deserve to have some fun, though. Meet your partner for happy hour and leave your cares behind.





Pisces

Today finds you in a state of emotional upheaval. If you're too stressed to go out, let your partner know a cozy night in sounds ideal. Takeout and a movie could be your perfect evening.



What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙