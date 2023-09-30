Your Daily CatScope for September 30, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You're speeding up a bit today, which might alarm the humans whoa re used to seeing you move at a remarkable clip on ordinary days! See if you can make a few rounds of the house before they wake up.





Taurus

You're not feeling your usual sense of foreboding today -- it may be that now is the time for you to take chances you'd ordinarily avoid! The fur might fly, but you should feel a lot better about yourself.





Gemini

You're almost desperate to get outside today, because your social energy demands that you meet as many new people and kitties as you can. It might be tough, but you should find a way to meet your needs.





Cancer

You may be pretty shy on other days, but today you are much more gregarious! You show someone new your sweet side and might just make a new friend, so get ready for the good times!





Leo

Your social life is everything today -- get out there and mix it up with friends and other critters! You may have all sorts of adventures, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a good snuggle at home tonight!



Virgo

You've got to deal with your important kitty responsibilities now, even if you'd rather chill out with your furry friends. Maybe you need to keep the house free of mice or maybe someone needs comforting.





Libra

Try to spend some extra time with your favorite human or some other close friend -- you need to share your warmth and good vibes with someone or you'll pop! It's easy to find someone who wants what you've got.





Scorpio

If you're not paying attention today, weird things happen to you. Make sure that you check out all the details of your situation before you move forward -- you've got all the time in the world!





Sagittarius

Other kitties may not be looking out for you today, but that's okay -- you know how to go it alone when you need to! It's a good time to wander outside and stalk smaller critters when you feel up to it.





Capricorn

You are surrounded by airheads today! It's not so bad, though -- as long as you get fed and get whatever else you want, you can deal with chatter and forgetfulness from everyone else.





Aquarius

You can fix almost any problem today -- your feline ingenuity knows no bounds! See if you can get your furry friend (if there are any) to sit still while you figure everything out for them.





Pisces

You've got to slow down and try to take great care with everything you do. If the humans laugh at you for being so timid, that's just because they don't understand the gravity of the situation!



