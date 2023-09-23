Your Daily CatScope for September 23, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You don't have the faintest clue what to do next -- things are really weird! Consult with your favorite wise human and see what they have to say or just curl up and fall asleep right next to them.





Taurus

You have got more going on socially than usual and should be incredibly gracious -- even if crowds usually freak you out a little! Your feline energy is perfect for making new friends.





Gemini

You're taking life way too seriously! Try not to let the humans catch you as you fret about your future or worry about whether or not you're able to get them to help you out -- you can handle it!





Cancer

You can't believe how great you feel today -- it's like you've been blessed with some kind of super-feline energy that can't be denied. Other critters bow down before you and let you have your way.





Leo

You're probably at your best today if you channel the ancient legacy of predatory cats in your lineage and go solo. You don't hate your friends, you would just rather go do your own thing for now.



Virgo

You may be something of a complainer on ordinary days, but you need to hold it in for now. Things aren't working out as well as you'd hoped, but you just have to keep an upbeat tone!





Libra

You haven't got enough energy to deal with all this! Sometimes, you just need to find a comfy space under the couch and watch life happen from there -- it can get to me too much for you!





Scorpio

You need to snuggle up close with someone you love today -- it's the perfect time to share your feelings! Humans, kitties and even dogs are all fair game, so get up close and burrow!





Sagittarius

You don't have to go to work or school or anything, so it's a great day to just sleep in and let the humans take care of responsibilities. You're in the mood for doing nothing at all, really!





Capricorn

Explore new options when it comes to inter-species communication -- you might be able to hit the nail on the head this time! The humans are definitely open to new messages, so get them out there!





Aquarius

Avoid the impulse to overdo it today -- there's no need for you to collapse exhausted wherever you find yourself! You may have to pace yourself to keep going through the day, unlike that dumb kitten.





Pisces

You need to deal with the other kitties -- or humans -- in your life today, because they're not coping all that well themselves. Your great energy is all they need to really turn things around!



