Your Daily CatScope for September 17, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You're too restless to sit still for very long -- you need to take action right away! If the door opens, you're out like a shot, but if a lap opens up nearby, you're content to hop up in it (for a while).





Taurus

You're feeling especially timid today -- and that's a good thing! Let the other cats take all the risks and lose their whiskers, because you'd rather hoard your nine lives in the comfort of the sofa.





Gemini

You need to get in motion today -- sitting around sunning yourself just doesn't work for you now! Some other time you get to relax, but for the time being, it's vital that you just keep on moving.





Cancer

You're feeling pretty good about life today and should just take your time washing your toes or soaking up some rays if there are any to be had. You need to take care of yourself too, you know!





Leo

Life is extra sweet today and you're having too much fun to worry about that big dog across the street or where your next meal is coming from. Try to inspire your friends with the same spirit!



Virgo

You're saying no to almost everyone today, even if human language isn't one of your string suits. All you want is to be left alone, for the most part, but you should rejoin society pretty soon!





Libra

Your curiosity just can't be denied today! You're not in any danger, though, so don't worry too much about poking your nose into odd places or trying to sneak into forbidden places.





Scorpio

You're all over the place right now and might take some risks that the humans think are unnecessary. It's not like you're playing in traffic -- just climbing too high or inspecting the wrong critters!





Sagittarius

Everyone around you seems to be gazing adoringly at you today and it feels as if you need to reflect some of that love right back at them. Why not? Kitties can be humble when they want.





Capricorn

You know how you want things to be and it's a safe bet that you're not quite perfectly satisfied with the current situation. Use all the yowls and scratches in your arsenal to convince the humans to change.





Aquarius

Your social energy is perfect now and you can make new friends with ease -- even among dogs or other species that usually don't take well to your kind. Be persistent while this mood is in place.





Pisces

You don't deal with authority very well at the moment, so if the humans are trying to teach you a lesson, they should wait for a while. If they see things your way, then everything is great.



