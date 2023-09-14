Your Daily CatScope for September 14, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

Your little heart is racing and you feel like you're in the middle of a big danger zone! Of course, you're perfectly safe, but sometimes that fight-or-flight stuff is just too strong to resist.





Taurus

Whatever you feel today, you feel completely. It might be love for your favorite human, hatred for that cat across the street or an all-consuming desire to eat every piece of kibble in the house.





Gemini

You need to take better care of yourself -- or else the humans might take you to the place with the needles and the scary people in white coats! If a kitty pal seems sick, give them a wide berth.





Cancer

Something big is happening -- and you don't like it when big things happen! Your emotions are all over the place right now and you might find that you need to rely on someone new for support.





Leo

You're fascinated by places you can't go -- outside the window, into a pool of water or maybe up high, like the top of the refrigerator It's a good time to just sit and stare and wonder what lies beyond.



Virgo

No matter what you're doing today, you're doing it all the way. It's one of those days when you really need to take life one step at a time -- even a cat needs time to do things right!





Libra

You can't help but snuggle in as deeply as possible when you find a willing lap or unmade bed -- your instincts for nesting are stronger than ever! Try to roll around a bit to warn others not to sit down!





Scorpio

You're a big draw today -- as much as any movie star! It's a great time to make new friends or to hypnotize the humans into giving you extra treats or dragging out your favorite toys.





Sagittarius

You are feeling pretty surly today and if anyone gives you any guff, you're likely to pop out your claws and let them have it! Of course, you back off right away if you make a mistake.





Capricorn

You're even more aloof than usual -- which might be saying quite a lot! Climb up somewhere high and safe and just watch the world go by. You can keep your comments to yourself for now.





Aquarius

If you're feeling down, you could be really down -- and the only cure for that is a good long cuddle. Find a willing human who isn't doing anything and crawl up on them. Don't let them go anywhere!





Pisces

You'd better hope that your human family doesn't try to make you choose between anything today -- you just can't do it! You're much better off if someone else makes all the decisions today.



