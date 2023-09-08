Your Daily CatScope for September 08, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

Your playful spirit is fully engaged with all the other critters in your life today and you may find that it's a blast to blow their minds with new games and new opportunities -- thank you, open door!





Taurus

If you act like you own the joint -- even though you do -- then you're sure to look silly at some point today. Everyone knows cats hate feeling silly, so you should just let the humans have their way.





Gemini

You can't help yourself -- you have to let the humans know about every little thing that bugs you! It may be a good time for you to just bust out with a mighty yowl or make an even bolder display.





Cancer

When the impulse strikes, go for it! Whether you're starting a play-fight with a friend or leaping up on the dinner table, you can't help but act out a little today, but most folks find it charming.





Leo

You expect -- rightly -- to be treated like royalty or at least a major rock start and today, the humans come through most of the way. It's a good time for you to show them a little gratitude!



Virgo

You need a break and soon! There's just too much activity going on around you -- or even out the window -- for you to take in all at once and that means it's time for you to hide out under the sofa.





Libra

You've got high hopes for today -- and they might be well founded! Maybe you get to run around outside illicitly, maybe you get a rare treat or maybe you just get to sleep the day away in peace.





Scorpio

The humans have decided that it's time for them to teach you a lesson -- what a drag! It could be something you've been doing forever, but today you find yourself in the doghouse, which is not your idea of a good time!





Sagittarius

Something new is coming your way -- and while mot cats don't like most changes, you love this one! Maybe it's a sweet new toy or piece of kitty furniture or maybe you finally get a new cuisine.





Capricorn

It's one of those days when you've got to deal with that big dog or bullying cat (or whomever) in no uncertain terms. It's not easy and you might lose a bit of fur, but it's worth it in the long run.





Aquarius

It's easy to see that you've got to deal with that new critter in or near the house -- things just aren't going to smooth themselves over, after all! It's a good time for your to really mix it up and play head games.





Pisces

Your diet is a bit more varied today and while you may not be totally crazy about it, you can at least see that it's important to mix it up a bit. It can't all be tuna and catnip, after all!



