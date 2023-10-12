Your Daily CatScope for October 12, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You're not feeling entirely at home today, no matter where you are. It may be a good time for you to pull back and try to just let folks do whatever they're going to do while you nap and snack the day away.





Taurus

If you live with other kitties, they had better watch out! It's not that you hate them, though, it's more like you just can't stand to see them treated as well as you are, because you need to be the star!





Gemini

You and your human pals might come to a head today, thanks to your unwillingness to do as you're told -- or is it the other way around? Somehow, you need to reach an agreement before long.





Cancer

You're pretty finicky today, at least when it comes to games and playmates. Anyone or anything you're unsure of is met with the thousand-yard stare until someone else proves them safe for you.





Leo

All you want to do is snuggle up with a pal or maybe a new human and nap the day away. You may also find it fruitful to teach that kitten a lesson or two, if there are any around to mentor.



Virgo

You might spend nearly the whole day quietly sitting, purring and watching the humans do their thing -- you can learn a lot! If you feel the urge to say something, do so quickly.





Libra

You're obsessed with toys and other physical objects today -- to the point at which you might ignore your friends and family! Fortunately, that doesn't last for long, so live it up while you can!





Scorpio

You're as tough as can be today, so get out there and mix it up with your kitties and human pals -- you can take care of all of them if any threats arise! Let them know you're the protector today.





Sagittarius

You've got enough going on inside your heart and mind that you don't need to worry too much about what's happening around you. Just sit there and think things through for as long as it takes.





Capricorn

You're even more aloof than usual, but in a good way. You can see all the goings-on around you without worrying much about it all and life might start to make a lot of sense by the end of the day!





Aquarius

You want more out of life and might finally decide to let the humans know what's what. Is it time to go outside on your own? Time to play a new game? Time for a new friend? Only you can say!





Pisces

It's hard to make up your mind today -- so much so that you might not get up out of bed until you hear the magic sound of the can opener! Sometimes you just need to have the choices made for you.



