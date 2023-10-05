Your Daily CatScope for October 05, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You're warming up to someone new -- or maybe someone you've known for quite a while who is only now making their better assets known to you. Try to get closer and enjoy their company even more!





Taurus

The other critters in your life may be annoying, but the price you must pay to be the dominant species is your tolerance for their foibles. Let them act out and get crazy -- as long as they stay away from your food!





Gemini

It's one of those silly, frivolous days that you cherish so much -- and you'd rather spend it with a friend! Play your little games together and see if you can rustle up some mischief somewhere comfy!





Cancer

You may be slow and deliberate on most days, but right now, all you want to do is run around, play games and have fun! You're much wilder and more impulsive and the humans might get worried for no good reason.





Leo

Play some new games, explore some new territory and find out if you can still get around like a kitten today -- your amazing energy is perfect for any creative endeavor! The humans are envious.



Virgo

Your flexibility is the key to your happiness today, so try to make sure you can adjust and adapt as things start to change all around you. It's one of those times when you never know what comes next!





Libra

You've got all the greatest ideas about how to spend your time and your friends are all ears -- so lead the way! Play when it's playtime, eat when your meals are served and nap when you're tired. It's easy!





Scorpio

Who really wields the power in your social circles? If you don't already know the answer, you're just about to find out in no uncertain terms. You may want to make a play yourself, but it's tricky.





Sagittarius

While your canine nemesis might think he or she has a lock on devotion and loyalty, you once again prove that you can do anything better! The human see that you're there for them, no matter what.





Capricorn

You're going through some major weirdness right now, especially in your dealings with the humans who think they run the show. It's a good time for you to let them have their way, actually.





Aquarius

Try not to worry too much about your humans today -- they've got their own stuff to do and don't need interruptions! You might not be able to help yourself, though, as curiosity is still fun.





Pisces

Your dreams are pretty exciting today -- far more than usual! It's a great time to figure out what you want to see happen in your life and then figure out how to convince the humans it's right.



