Your Daily CatScope for November 12, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You are feeling totally driven and fierce today -- so much so that you might just end up making life hard for your feline friends! Sometimes you've just got to give them a hard time, though.





Taurus

You are much more in tune with nature, even if that is just represented by a lonely house plant. Whatever it takes, you need to get back in touch with your primitive roots and enjoy being an animal





Gemini

You are finding it much harder than usual to take care of anything more serious than a nap -- so plop yourself down in a sunbeam and start snoozing! Sometimes it's best not to offer much resistance to life.





Cancer

If you spend all day under the bed or in the closet, what's the worst that could happen? It's hard to say, but you're likely to find out, as you just aren't in the mood for socializing for the time being.





Leo

You are pretty full of yourself today, for good reason of course! That doesn't mean that you're always getting your way, though, so try not to take it too hard when the humans do finally say no.



What does your karmic journey hold? Discover your destiny with our Karma Report. ✨





Virgo

You're feeling the need to tell your human pals that things aren't quite right. This is one of those days when you may need to complain a little, but try to tell them creatively so it sinks in.





Libra

Lie down for a nice long time and just think things through -- you've got more going on inside than usual, and your human pals are almost certain to give you the space you need to work it on out in your own way.





Scorpio

Your ability to get your way is quite strong today -- it's incredible! Some would say that you're a little too pushy, but the other kitties in your life understand that sometimes you've got to push back.





Sagittarius

Your ability to communicate is quite strong and healthy today -- so much so that you might find yourself surprising those around you! It's a good time for you to show off a little!





Capricorn

You feel like a criminal mastermind today -- though the humans in your life might forget about the first part, thanks to their fond feelings for you! All your feline plans come together flawlessly.





Aquarius

You need to deal with a new rule around the house -- and it's already a house full of rules! If you keep from freaking out and jut go along to get along, everything should be fine.





Pisces

You and your feline friends are getting extra-special treatment today, thanks to one sweet human who has decided to lavish you with good attention today! Enjoy it, but it can't last forever.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!