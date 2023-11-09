Your Daily CatScope for November 09, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You are quite independent -- much more so than usual! Your fiery energy keeps you on the prowl and doing your own thing as long as the sun is out, and maybe for quite a while after dark!





Taurus

You've got some serious business on your mind today, and the humans might look at you a little funny when you start to take stock of your kibble and act kind of like an accountant.





Gemini

You and your friends are a tight little furry unit today, and you should be able to get all sorts of feline errands done if you make the effort together. It's a good day to explore and wander far.





Cancer

Someone close to you needs a little boost -- are you up for it? Now is a great time for you to see if you can get yourself in the good graces of one of your friends who has always been a little distant.





Leo

Your fond feelings for your human pals are stronger than ever today! You may have to break down and show them what's what -- it's easier than ever, thanks to your amazingly good energy.



Virgo

You're in one of those weird feline moods in which you want to take dramatic action but feel held back for various reasons. It's a good time for you to try to relax and wait for this phase to end.





Libra

You're feeling incredibly communicative today, and you aren't willing to let language barriers get in the way of your good times. See if you can get your nuanced feelings across to the humans.





Scorpio

You decide to take a swipe at a passing human or to shoot out the door in a flash on impulse, but it leads to all sorts of undesirable consequences. Oh well! Sometimes you just have to be a cat.





Sagittarius

You either make a new friend (or three) or you take your friendship with someone you love to a whole new level -- your social energy is on fire! Purr the day away in the lap of your choice.





Capricorn

You're feeling mighty fine about your day -- though you have plenty of important kitty errands to run, you can just tell that your energy is perfect for it all. You may wear yourself out, though!





Aquarius

Something small opens up in your life today that seems to make a big difference in how you see the world. It's a good time for you to see if you can get your friends to join you in exploration.





Pisces

You need to try to tell your humans what's really going on -- though it's tough! You know exactly what they need to do, but of course, they can't understand a single word you try to say to them.



