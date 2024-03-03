Your Daily CatScope for March 03, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

It doesn't really matter what's going on in your life today -- you're getting help! That might mean a trip to the V-E-T or just a friendly scratch behind the ears when you need support.





Taurus

Can you handle the stress of weird humans who want to see how much you can take before going nuts? That's quite likely today, thanks to some crazy energy making its way through the world.





Gemini

You're more inquisitive than other cats, as least as far as meeting humans and other critters is concerned. Today brings someone or something really different into your life -- have fun!





Cancer

If you're having a little fight with your human chums, now is not the time to get crazy! Instead, see if you can just walk away calmly and let them wonder what's wrong. Drive then crazy instead!





Leo

You have got to make sure that you're paying close attention to what the humans are up to -- and adapting, rather than just complaining! You may have to tie yourself fin knots, but it's worth it.



Virgo

Try to really listen to what your humans are telling you, even though you can't make sense of their monkey gibberish You do like the sounds of their voices, though, and that comes through.





Libra

You are in a prime position to make new friends today -- or, even better, to make up with old friends! Your great feline energy is perfect for all kinds of socializing, indoors or out.





Scorpio

You almost certainly run into a few problems with older kitties -- or maybe humans who want to act like your mama! It's just one of those things, so go along to get along for the time being.





Sagittarius

You're in the best possible place socially, and should be able to get your human friends to see how great life can be -- if only they spend time with you! If they seem busy, pester them until they play with you.





Capricorn

Just because you're a cat, that doesn't mean you can't shake things up every now and then! It's a good time for you to make little changes to your life and see who around you takes notice.





Aquarius

No matter what crazy idea you've got stuck in your mind, you should find that your human friends are at least willing to watch as you try to explain it to them. Your great energy guarantees an audience!





Pisces

Ease up today -- you don't want to tire yourself out too much! If you race around the neighborhood like a maniac, you're sure to find yourself too exhausted to have fun with your humans later.



