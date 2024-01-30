Your Daily CatScope for January 30, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You need to engage with your ancestor cats and explore your territory a bit more. It's a good day to really stretch the boundaries, however you define them, and make some sweet new discoveries!





Taurus

Something big doesn't quite pay off for you. Maybe you try to jump from couch to table and can't quite make it, or maybe you bit off a bit more than you can chew with a neighborhood bully.





Gemini

No matter what you are doing today, you need to give it your all! Even a simple nap can be a profound experience for you, so get going and make sure there's no halfway efforts on your part.





Cancer

Do whatever feels right to you today, even if it breaks one of the humans' precious rules. You're not as bound by them as they think you are, after all, and you need to show them how true that is.





Leo

You can get going in almost any direction today, and you might even get to go outside if you're not usually an outdoor kitty! Whatever the day holds in store for you should be fun and a little weird.



Virgo

You know when you're needed, and though you are not the most social of animals, you are certainly willing to step up and give a big snuggle to someone who obviously needs it in the worst way.





Libra

You're rather chatty today, so find a friend and purr their ears off! You may be feeling more meowy, but be sure to mix it up a little so they don't start to get bored. You hate that!





Scorpio

You're feeling a bit more like a follower than a leader today, and even if you're usually a loner, you should still find yourself enticed by games or cuddling -- whatever your best friends want!





Sagittarius

You're in a jolly mood, and your friends and human family are more than willing to indulge you. It's a great time to curl up in a lap and purr your heart out, though you're just as happy chasing bugs!





Capricorn

Even if you feel totally despairing over that closed door or your inability to get your way, you can still make some serious progress -- as long as you keep yourself from getting distracted!





Aquarius

You need to be the guiding force behind the next big kitty party -- though if you're the only furball in the house, that might just mean you've got to make sure the humans are paying the right kind of attention to you!





Pisces

No matter what you're trying to do today, it's a sure bet that you can figure out more than usual about what's going on behind the scenes. Just keep your eyes open and that human is sure to show you the score.



