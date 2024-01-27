Your Daily CatScope for January 27, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

Pay closer attention to the signs your people are giving off today -- you may not be able to understand their language (and vice versa), but you should be able to get a sense of what's really going on.





Taurus

Spice up your day with a little excursion outside or into some part of the house that is usually off-limits -- you've got your ways! You don't need to make a mess or disturb anything, just observe.





Gemini

You can see through almost any tricks today -- no bath or vet visit for you! Of course, you may relent and let the humans have their way with you, if only because you expect even better treatment in the future.





Cancer

If you live with other critters, expect some fur to fly today -- there's just no way to keep the peace! It shouldn't be all that serious, but it might annoy you enough that you decide to take a hike.





Leo

Now is the time to make your case to the humans -- you may need some time from them, or a new kind of kibble or something entirely crazy, but you know just how to show them so they get it.



Virgo

Show the world what you can do -- maybe a mighty leap, maybe an epic nap. Whatever you do, make sure that all the right people (and kitties) are watching when you decide to go for it.





Libra

You are filled with great energy and can see the beauty in everyday life -- in fact, you may not move from your perch by the window for long today. You're happier than you've been in ages!





Scorpio

You need to make sure that you're letting your instincts guide you today -- kitties still have to draw on all that old stuff, even though you're living with modern-day humans and have your needs met!





Sagittarius

Though you're often a loner, today you need to hang out with the right people -- and other critters, of course! If you're part of a group, you are much more likely to have all your feline needs met.





Capricorn

Sometimes you have to take the initiative around the house in order to get anything done -- what do you pay those humans for, anyway? Show them that it's time to eat or play or sleep.





Aquarius

You make a surprising new friend today -- maybe a dog, maybe a cat-hating human or maybe an inanimate object. In any case, you should find that things really start to feel right afterward.





Pisces

You start to tire of something the humans thought you would never give up -- maybe an old toy or maybe a favorite napping spot. Now is the time to explore and discover the next big thing!



