Your Daily CatScope for January 23, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You need to just plug along and take each moment as it comes today -- you never know what's coming next! It's a good time to slow down and conserve energy, though the humans might get worried.





Taurus

If you spend all day long running around the house squeaking and purring, that is a day well spent! Even if you aren't a kitten any more, you still know how to enjoy yourself -- even all alone.





Gemini

It's not the best day for you, as all your communication tools seem to be locked away! The humans just don't understand you, and that gets frustrating -- but fortunately, it doesn't last too long!





Cancer

Curl up with someone close and let them know how you feel. It might be as simple as letting loose with a long purr session, or maybe you've got something a bit more complicated going on.





Leo

You may need to call in some favors today -- only another kitty, or maybe even a human, can get you out of one particular jam! It's not so bad, though, because everybody who matters loves you.



Virgo

You need to make sure that you're showing off as much as possible today -- even if you start to feel self-conscious (as only a kitty can)! Your great energy ensures a huge success at some point soon!





Libra

You need to see yourself as someone a little different than the figure the humans see, and today it's easy! Maybe you're a fierce hunter or maybe you're a wary protector, but one way or another, you get the job done.





Scorpio

You feel like a secret agent, scurrying about and covering up little secrets here and there -- the humans are none the wiser! It's a good day for you to retrieve something you've hidden.





Sagittarius

You need to watch out! The humans mean business today, and there's really no way around it this time -- you've got to follow the rules, no matter how much you hate them. Things ease up in a while.





Capricorn

What's most important to you? Whether it's dealing with that new kitten firmly or finally getting to visit the great outdoors, you need to hatch a plan -- and that feline brain of yours is ready!





Aquarius

You're even more skittish than usual today, and just can't seem to trust anyone -- even the humans who have loved you forever! It's just a matter of time before you get over it, but for now, hide out.





Pisces

Spend some extra social time with the other critters in your house -- or your humans pals, if you're the only furball around. You're feeling a little extra needy, so cuddle up and start purring!



