Your Daily CatScope for January 21, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

Try sidling up to one of your human pals and showing your love -- just when they least expect it! You may be able to score some serious kitty points off of them, and the good energy keeps you both warm.





Taurus

Every now and then, your domestic life gets a little difficult -- and it's no wonder, with all the strong personalities! You may have to struggle against someone else to get what you want.





Gemini

You need to deal with your friends and family in a new way today -- but you've got the brain power to take care of it! Try to get them to hear you out, even if the language barrier gets in the way of comprehension.





Cancer

You and your human friends are getting along pretty well today -- but you might wish for a more extravagant lifestyle. Cats are royalty, of course, but sometimes you feel as if your throne needs polishing.





Leo

You need to show the world what you are capable of -- even if they have to watch through the window! It's one of those days when you can pull off almost anything, and humans should applaud!



Virgo

It's time for you to just chill out and let your humans do whatever it is they're trying to do -- even if it feels like a major disruption of your life! Sometimes you have to give a little in order to maintain peace.





Libra

You've got more going on socially than usual -- maybe a new visitor? It's one of those days when you're content to just hang out with those closest to you, purring all throughout it.





Scorpio

Try not to worry too much about today's problems -- they should fade away pretty soon. It's a good day for you to see every new issue as a challenge to overcome, and you've got backup if you need it!





Sagittarius

Explore as much of your world as you can today -- you've got the great energy to keep pushing all day long! Maybe you get to go outside or maybe you're cooped up, but you can still see some sights.





Capricorn

You and your feline friends -- if you've got any handy -- might be fighting a bit more than usual today, much to the consternation of the humans. It's one of those days when you might want to slink away somewhere quiet!





Aquarius

It's a good time for you to let others have their way -- even if you don't really want them to do whatever it is they seem to want to do. Compromise is a must when you live with other critters!





Pisces

You might not feel all that great today, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you need to go to the vet. Just take some you-time somewhere quiet and wait for the sniffles (or whatever) to pass.



