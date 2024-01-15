Your Daily CatScope for January 15, 2024





Aries

You need to make sure that the other kitties in your life are all paying you the respect you deserve -- if not, it may be time to make an example of somebody! Just growl, as there's no need for claws.





Taurus

You feel too good to worry much about what is coming up next -- just kick back and enjoy the day! If the humans want to play, you most likely follow along, but nothing too strenuous!





Gemini

Try not to get too worked up over your confinement today -- no matter what barriers are in your way, they are only temporary! Eventually your big feline brain can figure out a way past them.





Cancer

Try to work up a little extra social energy today -- you need to make sure that you're showing the humans what they mean to you, and maybe also giving a little love to the furballs in your life.





Leo

Try not to get too worked up about today's big craziness -- you've got to focus on what's most important to you. Napping, hunting or snuggling is primary, even if the humans are going a little crazy!



Virgo

You are much more social today than usual, which could mean almost anything! Maybe you're sneaking out from your hiding place to join the humans, or maybe you are making new friends outside!





Libra

You are so cute today! More so than usual, that's for sure, and almost any human without life-threatening allergies is certain to fall for your charms. Make a new friend and enjoy the vibe!





Scorpio

You need to patch things up between you and one of your human pals -- even if it seems impossible! You know deep down that they can't stay mad at your forever, but that doesn't keep you from trying.





Sagittarius

It's one of those days when you feel like you can talk to anyone about anything -- even though nobody around here seems to speak Feline! It's a good time for you to make your voice heard.





Capricorn

You and your creative impulses should lead to some seriously interesting new games, schemes or disasters! It should be mostly good, but with luck, your humans can fix any damage you cause.





Aquarius

Try to live today as if you were still a fierce predator, just like your ancestors! It may not take long for suitable prey to come within view, so crouch down low and stalk your heart out!





Pisces

Speak up quickly today -- those humans need to know just what's going on! It may be that you've bitten off more than you can chew, but you can still get some help when you really need it.



