Your Daily CatScope for January 12, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

It's far too easy for you to get confused and frustrated today, so see if you can get your human pals to give you a few strokes when you need them the most. It's not hard to find them when you need them!





Taurus

Somehow, your human pals get that you're having a slightly off day -- and they should be willing to help you out with whatever you need. Belly rubs, head scratches and more are forthcoming!





Gemini

It's not so bad that you're frustrated -- that means that you get to shake things up! It's a really good day for you to show your human family what you want, using any means at your disposal.





Cancer

You just can't be bothered with so-called 'real life' right now -- and why should you be when you've got such great thoughts rushing around in your feline brain? Groove to your inner life today.





Leo

You need to avoid the temptation to go after every last bug or other critter that seems to need to be hunted -- at least one of them is tougher or wilier than you can handle right now! Let it slide.



Virgo

Your human friends feed you only when they're good and ready -- it just doesn't matter that it's been hours! You need to find ways to distract yourself, like hunting bugs or staring out the window.





Libra

You're going through a lot right now, and you are almost certainly getting confused about what to do next. It's one of those days when you might get confused about friend and foe!





Scorpio

You've got a potent imagination on your side today, and it's a good idea that you try to make the most of it if you're dealing with bigger critters who might not have your best interests at heart!





Sagittarius

You can't find your human pals or your favorite toy, and by the end of the day, you might be frantic! Don't worry, though -- all will be well by tonight or tomorrow, and you can go back to business as usual.





Capricorn

Try your best to make progress on some feline project today -- you need to deal with real life, even though most of the other critters in your life are all freaking out or just trying to sleep through their problems.





Aquarius

The humans are patient, but today they may be a little less so -- do your best not to try them! It's not like they're going to do anything drastic, but it's nicer to live in harmony, don't you think?





Pisces

You need to make sure that you're still seen as useful around the house -- you may be a little neurotic about that, in fact! Your winning ways should help you convince the humans that you're earning your kibble.



