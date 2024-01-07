Your Daily CatScope for January 07, 2024





Aries

You're content to let the humans cater to your needs today -- but they had better start catering soon! There's no telling what kind of trouble you might get into if they start to slack off.





Taurus

What a great day! You're full of the right kind of feline energy, and your best friends are all eager for you to show up and start purring. Things could only be better if a mouse or two wandered by.





Gemini

Someone who usually lets you have your way is trying to lay down the law today, and that can get really hard to handle. See if you can get yourself free for an hour or two for a breather!





Cancer

Don't be too surprised if your emotions are pretty far out there today -- you may overreact to the smallest thing! As long as you keep your claws sheathed, you shouldn't upset anyone else too much.





Leo

You're feeling pretty confident today, which isn't really anything new. It's a good time for you to push things a bit, so you can get just what you want out of the day. The humans are accommodating!



Virgo

Life is much more fun than you are used to today -- maybe you get to prance around outside, maybe you get a new toy or maybe your friends are finally focusing all their attention on you, where it belongs.





Libra

You run into a little problem that you hadn't anticipated -- maybe a door that's usually opened is closed, or maybe the humans have set up a new rule that you just can't understand. Try your best to cope!





Scorpio

You're nobody's fool, even on your bad days, and right now your feline savvy is kicked up into high gear! Nobody can pull anything on you, unless you decide you want to let them have their fun.





Sagittarius

You love art -- even that weird stuff the humans like -- and can look at beautiful things all day long, especially on a day like today! You may branch out and start grooving to some fun music.





Capricorn

One of your human pals (one that might not think they like cats) finally seems to really get you, and it feels great! You may need to make sure that they're getting enough snuggles in their life.





Aquarius

You're feeling at loose ends today, and might end up flailing around like a baby kitten if you don't watch it! See if you can focus on one big issue if you can -- that should solve your problems!





Pisces

Someone needs you in a bad way today, so see if you can figure out what you can do for them. It's such a good time to help out that you might start spontaneously purring when they smile!



