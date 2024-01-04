Your Daily CatScope for January 04, 2024





Aries

Today is a day of action -- you're not afraid of anything! Well, almost anything -- if it starts to get noisy tonight, you might do the sensible thing and run off to hide somewhere safe.





Taurus

Try not to worry too much about whether or not you are seen as cool -- you're a cat, so of course you are! There's just no need for you to go crazy and try anything that seems even a little risky to you.





Gemini

You're a little crazy today -- more so than usual, even! It could be that the excitement you can feel from the humans is rubbing off on you, or just that you sense big things coming tonight!





Cancer

You might very well spend all day just hanging out and washing, doing as little as possible to acknowledge the other folks you cohabit with. Why not? You'll get back to them eventually.





Leo

You're having a great time with your human buddies, and should be able to get your other friends in on the act too. Your amazing energy is the social glue that is required to keep everyone happy and bonded.



Virgo

You have to let that one friend of yours know that things are not cool between you right now. You may just stop purring, or you may have to get creative and show them what's wrong.





Libra

It's a really good time for you to poke around the house a little and see what you find. You never know what kinds of hidden treasures are strewn about, just waiting for your arrival.





Scorpio

Take a little risk today -- that big leap is enticing, or maybe that dog needs to learn a lesson. Either way, you don't mind trying bold moves if it means that you get noticed. That's what it's all about!





Sagittarius

Someone is looking up to you -- maybe literally! If you perch high enough, you can lord it over everyone else, but you may have to try to get your friends to deal with too much at one time.





Capricorn

Your sense of justice is outraged today, thanks to some new rule or breach of the rules by someone you trust. It doesn't take long for you to calm down, but you might make then pay for quite some time!





Aquarius

You're quite happy to hang out with friends and to just sit around purring and napping all day -- but if one or more of them wants to get up and go, you're sure to trot along and see what's up.





Pisces

It might be a little more difficult than usual for you to handle the humans' authority today -- but you can always just slink away and hide out somewhere dark and comfy while they rant and rave!



