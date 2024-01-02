Your Daily CatScope for January 02, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You're not the most emotional of cats, but right now, you need to wear your heart on your sleeve, or your foreleg, at least. Let the humans in your life let you know what's up with you.





Taurus

Your feelings run remarkably deep today, and you almost certainly find that the others in your life are surprised by your reactions -- or overreactions! If the claws come out, you may have to apologize later.





Gemini

Take a nice, long nap today and conserve your energy. Your health may depend on it! If you end up with sniffles or some minor feline ailment, it's all thanks to your overextending yourself.





Cancer

You're on the prowl, and might be feeling pretty crazy! It's a really good time for madcap races and play-fights with your friends, but not so much for anything that could get serious with your enemies.





Leo

Someone is feeling much more intensely than you would expect -- but it's all beneath the surface! You need to nuzzle up close and see if you can suss out what they are really going through.



Virgo

It's time for you to dive in more deeply to that new game or nap spot -- your energy is just right for taking new steps and living your life more completely. The humans might think you've gone mad, though.





Libra

No matter what you find yourself doing today, you should be able to do it better than ever! The depth of your experience should help you to shred the heck out of that couch or nap the day away.





Scorpio

You're drawing new friends your way with great ease, even if all the interactions are through the window. Somehow, your personal energy is irresistible, and you should have fun with it!





Sagittarius

Real life is too slow for you today, but that's partly your fault! You just need to grump off somewhere and see if you can get your human pals to take care of the basics while you get over it all.





Capricorn

It's the perfect time to act like the detached feline everyone knows you really are. Just climb up somewhere high and find a perch to look down on everyone from -- it can be great fun!





Aquarius

Your emotional state is quite strong today, and you're sure to want to deal with things in the biggest, boldest way possible! You may find that someone surprising agrees with you on something small.





Pisces

You just can't seem to figure out what you want to do next -- but it could be that you're content to lie in one spot for most of the day! Why not? You've got it easy compared to most kitties.



