Your Daily CatScope for February 25, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

Have you ever found yourself tied up in knots in some kind of crazy feline position that's totally uncomfortable but totally impossible to wrest yourself out of? That's how it is today.





Taurus

You're a little jealous of someone or something today, and can't get the situation out of your mind. You should try to find a fellow feline to curl up with -- the nap might do you some good!





Gemini

You are unwilling to toe the party line today -- unless you randomly happen to agree with it! Your willful feline nature is out in full force, and you should be able to get your pals to go along with your way of life.





Cancer

It's a really good time for you to see about getting your friends and family members to surround you with their good energy -- and their protective bodies! You feel vulnerable, but not around them!





Leo

Your intuitions are stronger than ever -- and for a cat, that is really saying something! Listen to your hunches and make life more interesting than ever for your human friends and family.



Virgo

You may try to launch yourself outside for the ten-thousandth time, knowing full well it can't work -- if only to keep from giving up entirely! It's great that your spirit is so feisty.





Libra

You need to deal with someone who thinks you owe them something -- most likely a human. You really ought to make sure that you're at least showing a wee bit of gratitude toward them!





Scorpio

You've got immense inner strength today, and you should find that you're better able to deal with neighborhood bullies, recalcitrant human servants or anyone else who needs to learn their place.





Sagittarius

Check in with your inner kitten today -- you may have a lot to think about! It's the perfect time to just sit yourself down on a pillow -- or in a box -- and let your mind wander wherever it wants to go.





Capricorn

If you've been wrestling with an important feline decision lately, now is the best time for you to go with your gut. You can't wallow in wishy-washiness any longer, so get out there and make something happen!





Aquarius

You're filled with weird emotions today -- which isn't all that unusual, really. You may need to press yourself up against the humans to soak up some of their strength, but they shouldn't mind a bit!





Pisces

Try not to worry all that much about your situation -- you've got plenty of great energy today, and your people (human, feline and otherwise) are all there to support you when you need them most.



