Your Daily CatScope for February 22, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You can charm your human companions out of almost anything, from table scraps to new toys. You might be a scoundrel on most days, but right now you're on your best -- or at least cutest -- behavior.





Taurus

Would the house fall apart if you spent all day napping and washing yourself? Probably not, and the humans can take care of any fallout if it does -- so go ahead and spend all day taking care of yourself!





Gemini

You need to focus your thoughts on something new and cool today -- even if that means the humans once again decide that you are completely nuts! You can't help being who you are, though, so see if things can get better.





Cancer

Why does your life have to be so hard sometimes? Even the humans seem to be getting in your way, instead of helping you out through the door or feeding you kibble by hand Where are your servants?





Leo

Try to just spend some extra time with your closest friends today -- you need to engage that social energy as much as possible! It's a good time for you to make new friends, while you're at it!



Virgo

You and a buddy (human, feline or other) can spend some quality time getting to know each other even better today -- it's totally worth it! You've got some great, quiet energy that's perfect for bonding.





Libra

You and your human friends are perfectly in tune today -- it may be easier for you to just chill out and enjoy the passing of the day together. Your amazing energy might demand some silly games, though!





Scorpio

Things are going on under the surface that you can't quite handle, but that just means that you've got to put on a brave face and ensure that your humans can't figure out what's going on.





Sagittarius

Your friends -- and friends of friends -- are all clamoring for your company today, and your good energy can't deny a kitty their needs. If you can't go outside, at least you can wave from thew window.





Capricorn

Sidle up to that one human pal of yours and see if you can get them to join you in your game or for a cuddle session -- you need to get the ball rolling, though! Your energy is just right for starting stuff.





Aquarius

Use that amazing social energy to get closer to someone you might usually avoid. You can surprise everyone by making friends with the unlikeliest critters -- even dogs or squirrels!





Pisces

Help your favorite human sweeten their life a little -- that's what you're best at, after all! Snuggle up closely when they least expect it, or just toss a friendly purr in their direction from time to time.



