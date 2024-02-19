Your Daily CatScope for February 19, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

See if you can play with some human kids today -- they may be the closest thing to kittens you're likely to meet, and your good energy is perfect for their style of creative, nutty play.





Taurus

You are so sassy that the humans might just send you outside! You know what's right, though, and you aren't shy about letting them know when they fail to live up to your expectations.





Gemini

You're having a blast playing little fight-and-bite games that should be totally harmless -- unless someone else starts to take them too seriously! Then things could get seriously out of hand.





Cancer

You don't want the cheap stuff -- only the finest food and toys work for you right now. There's a reason cats are seen as finicky, and you are just one of many kitties who knows what they're worth.





Leo

Is there anything you can't do? Your amazing, creative feline energy is perfect for all occasions today, from staring down dogs to saying hello to new humans who want to rub your belly!



Virgo

Life is just too busy for you! The humans may be gone for a while, but you are so active with your patrols and bathing and whatnot that you may be totally exhausted when they return.





Libra

Take that kitten under your tutelage and show them the ways of the world. If there are no kittens to be had, then find a young human or just someone who seems to have lost their way and set them straight.





Scorpio

Now is the time to go all-out to make sure that you're the top cat around the house. You may defer to one human in exchange for food, but you don't want to be seen as weak at other times.





Sagittarius

You can't help but try to race out the door again -- or do something equally naughty -- when the opportunity arises. This time, you might even pull it off! The humans can't help but admire your courage.





Capricorn

It may be tough for you to avoid sharing today, especially if other cats live with you, but see what you can do about it. You're not exactly selfish, you just need to control something that's all yours.





Aquarius

Now is a really good time for you to deal with someone you care a lot about -- maybe a human, maybe some other kind of critter. Just trot right up and say hello, then start making muffins on their leg!





Pisces

Even if things seem amazingly interesting to you, try your best to just pull back and enjoy the view from afar. Things are getting weirder for the time being, and it's best not to get mixed up in them.



