Your Daily CatScope for February 16, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You feel like a kitten all over again -- but not so much playful as needy! Seek out your mama (or your closest human pal, or anything else that suits you) and snuggle to your heart's content!





Taurus

You're filled with glee, or something like glee, and should be able to instill that same feeling in your humans pals -- if they will only pay attention to you! Do whatever it takes to get them to see.





Gemini

You're not feeling especially giving right now, but your humans don't mind. It's one thing to just mind your own business, like you are, but another entirely to grab scraps out from under them!





Cancer

Sometimes you are just filled with great energy -- so much so that your friends are carried along with your great spirits! Enjoy the rush today as you have great fun with all the most important folks.





Leo

Rub yourself up against someone's pants leg today -- they deserve a boost, don't you think? You're feeling warm and happy and more than willing to show the humans what they need to see.



Virgo

Let your friends list your spirits today if you start to feel down. Those humans know how to cheer you up, as long as they're paying attention, so make sure you're in their thoughts at all times!





Libra

Try your best to keep your head down and let other critters get the attention today -- because the humans are prone to watching out for naughtiness and punishing it swiftly! Be as good as you can.





Scorpio

You and your best friends are communicating more clearly than ever -- despite the fact that most of them don't even know your language! You can have a deep conversation just kneading their bellies.





Sagittarius

Try not to bite anyone's head off today -- not even if they really deserve it! Your human friends may be especially scattered, but if you're patient and flexible, you can earn some bonus points from them.





Capricorn

Try to dream up something new to do with your day. Though you may crave stability at other times -- many cats do -- right now, you'd rather mix it all up and see what kind of fun you can have.





Aquarius

See if you can just stick to what you know and love today -- there's no need to go exploring! If your human friends coax you outside, you probably just hang out with them or stick near the house.





Pisces

You're bypassing the usual channels to get things done today, and may just find that you're having all kinds of frisky, feline fun while you're at it! Use that good energy to give someone a boost.



