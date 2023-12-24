Your Daily CatScope for December 24, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You have to start almost everything today -- playing, getting let out, even feeding! You may just have to remind the powers that be what's what, or maybe you just need to give a friendly nudge.





Taurus

If you go outside today, you need to tread a bit more carefully -- things could get scary, though not really dangerous! Your humans may have to trundle you into their care for some reason.





Gemini

You're feeling a bit more rigid in your needs and beliefs, and if your human pals are trying to get you to try new things, you are unusually resistant. See if you can just maintain the routine for one day.





Cancer

If you are feeling like someone is following you, you're half-right. Your great energy makes you feel as if there are two of you, and you ought to be able to get into twice as much trouble if you want!





Leo

You can't stand fighting today -- you want everyone to get along! You may take extreme measures to intervene when humans or other critters start to get heated up. You can save the day!



Virgo

Everybody needs a little help from time to time -- there's no shame in it! See if you can get your friends to lend a paw or hand in aid when you need it most, and things should get a lot better.





Libra

You and your friends need to engage in a bit of give-and-take today, even if you're in a surly mood The more you can stretch out and accommodate their needs, the better off you'll be later!





Scorpio

What's the farthest you've ever traveled? Today is the day to go even farther, even if your human pals have placed unreasonable restrictions on your traveling Find a way to make it happen!





Sagittarius

You have to spend at least part of the day with someone who's not really your type, but you can deal -- you're a cat, the highest form of life! Show a little graciousness and you won't be sorry.





Capricorn

You're a little naughty today -- but not so much that you deserve extreme punishment! The thing is, at leas one of your human pals is almost sure to overreact when you go a little too far.





Aquarius

You may feel a bit under the weather, but that is almost certainly your hypochondriac tendencies -- don't let the humans catch on, or you may have to face the vet once again! Nobody needs that.





Pisces

You've got a lot to say to your friends -- the humans and the others -- and while they might not know your language, they can pick up on the poetry of it on a day like today. Enjoy it!



