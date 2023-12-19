Your Daily CatScope for December 19, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You and your friends need to stick to it today -- otherwise, you might end up feeling oppressed when the humans come home! All you have to do is persevere when things look weird.





Taurus

Try to let your humans do what they like, even if it feels a little weird to you. Your indulgent side is making life a little sweeter for everyone, and that definitely includes you!





Gemini

No matter what is happening in your world today, you need to meet it head-on. Even if you want to scurry under the sofa with the dust-bunnies, you are much better served by acting bravely.





Cancer

Your human and furry pals are much more willing to let you have your way today -- especially if you let them in on your plans first. That might take some humorous mime attempts, but go for it.





Leo

You've got to finish something today. Maybe you need to shred that one toy until it's useless, or maybe you need to finally zip through that door before one of the humans can stop you.



Virgo

You're in serious need of some soul-searching, so find a comfy place and either shut your eyes or stare off into nothingness. Your good energy guarantees that you come up with something really great!





Libra

You may find that your best kitty friends are all acting strangely -- it may be the first time in ages you wish for solitude! Of course, if you're usually solo, it's just another day, so try to enjoy it!





Scorpio

Sometimes you can get way too attached to certain people or things -- and today, that could be bad for you! Your favorite person has to leave, or maybe you can't find a toy you adore.





Sagittarius

You may forget you've eaten over and over today, but try not to just keep going back to the bowl for more. You need to make sure that you're keeping it healthy on a weird day like today.





Capricorn

You're getting back to basics today, which could mean rooting around outside or getting in touch with your inner sabertooth. Whatever you decide, it's much more fun and engaging than your usual activities!





Aquarius

Even if you're the oldest kitty in the neighborhood, you've still got some deference for those who came before you. Right now, you can tap into that old-cat energy and really go places!





Pisces

You're more of an artist than most of your friends give you credit for -- and today, you're creating something beautiful! Maybe it's a choral symphony or maybe you're just performing a new one-cat show.



