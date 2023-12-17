Your Daily CatScope for December 17, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

Get your friends and family moving today -- you need to spark the bonfire of fun with a mad dash through the house or maybe just bumping heads until the humans get up to play with you.





Taurus

You're not at your best today, but it's not your fault -- the rest of the world is just moving too fast for you! You'd rather grab a sunbeam and curl up to sleep, but someone seems to want to play.





Gemini

See if you can make out what the humans are trying to tell you -- with their actions, if not their crazy, made-up words. If only they knew how to yowl -- but you have to make do with your intuition.





Cancer

Why are you rushing all over the place? You might skid out or otherwise embarrass yourself in front of other kitties or -- worse -- the humans in your life. You don't want that, do you?





Leo

Even the oldest of cats can learn new tricks -- unlike some other critters you're too polite to mention. Today, your great energy helps you figure out a new way to amaze the humans or just to have fun.



What do the planets say about your love life? Receive cosmic advice with your Daily Love Horoscope.





Virgo

You and your fellow felines -- if there are any nearby -- just aren't getting along all that well today. You may be on top or on the bottom, but the humans almost certainly have to intervene.





Libra

If you're in a grumpy mood today, you have no one to blame but yourself! Your own feline attitude determines how you feel throughout much of the day, so try to see the lighter side of life!





Scorpio

Try not to start anything with other cats or even bigger, dumber critters -- it could get ugly fast! You might be able to finish it, but things might not work out so well for you. Watch it!





Sagittarius

You're bursting with energy today, and can't stop playing, even while you eat or soak up rays. Somehow, you may get that curmudgeonly older human or other critter to join in the fun!





Capricorn

All you want is the same-old same-old today -- any changes are likely to drive you over the edge! It's a good time to chill out with your favorite humans and just revel in the routines of life.





Aquarius

You can find a sneaky way to get the humans to do your bidding -- or maybe just to take matters into your own paws! Your big brain helps you bypass normal channels to make everything right.





Pisces

You may not be able to figure anything out today -- but why bother? The humans have got all the basics covered, and if your dopey antics entertain them, it's win-win! See what happens.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!