Your Daily CatScope for December 12, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You should find that people are right there for you today -- humans, cats, even other critters! Somehow, they can tell that you really are the center of it all, just like you've been trying to tell them!





Taurus

If someone is acting strangely today -- and that is practically guaranteed -- just ignore them. You don't need to sink to their level, and all they want is a little attention from you, anyway.





Gemini

Expect to meet someone new and cool -- maybe another cat, maybe a new human. However it works out, you may find your opinions about some aspect of life changing rather dramatically!





Cancer

Use your serious feline intellect to figure out people and situations today -- you don't need to react from instinct all the time, you know! Make sure people see you think things through this time.





Leo

Try your hardest to come up with creative ideas today -- it might be hard at first, but eventually something clicks inside that feline mind and you can come up with all sorts of ways to do your thing.



Virgo

Try to let the humans do whatever they're trying to do, no matter how much it interferes with your napping or your other big plans. You've got to make sure that you stay on their good side!





Libra

You and your buddies are all getting along famously, and you can hardly believe your good fortune! Amazing energy shoots back and forth between you all, and your social life is lovely.





Scorpio

You want to do things your way -- which is hardly unusual. Today, though, you are so fiercely stubborn that you may run into some problems with the humans or other critters in your life.





Sagittarius

You can get inside the heads of almost any critters today -- even the wiliest humans in your life! It's easy (and fun) to mess with them, but you're just as likely to want to help them through life.





Capricorn

You know you need to make a change, but as a cat, you're a bit resistant to mixing things up -- this could be a dilemma! You may want to leave it in the capable hands of the humans.





Aquarius

You may not be able to speak the language, but you can still convince the humans to do things your way today. It's easy -- just let some of your great energy affect them, and they're yours!





Pisces

Ease up a little bit -- especially if you're being hard on yourself! There's no need for you to go nuts over a little misstep, and the humans in your life think you're the best. It's not so bad!



