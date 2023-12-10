Your Daily CatScope for December 10, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

If you move too quickly today, you are sure to miss out on something big! Make sure you spend at least a little time just sitting still, maybe grooming or napping to pass the time while you wait.





Taurus

You need to make sure that you're getting the whole story -- don't depend on just one source! You may need to interrogate some bugs or other kitties to get to the key facts of the case.





Gemini

You can't just sit there and dream up great ideas like you usually do -- you've got to put at least one feline plan into action today! You may have to get your furry friends to back off for a while, though.





Cancer

Nobody seems to know what's going on with you -- but that doesn't mean that you can just wander off and let them stew. Try your best to make the other critters and humans get where you're coming from.





Leo

Try your best to listen carefully to your friends today -- they've got plenty to say to you, even if they're kind of distracted. Your ability to read body language is heightened, so it all makes sense.



Virgo

There's no shame in trying to get things done your way -- you know you're right, even if those dense humans can't see it just yet. Keep at it until they see the errors of their ways.





Libra

You can't put your paw on it, but something's not quite right today. You might feel as if you need to keep moving even if things are perfectly comfortable, but try to just settle down and let it happen.





Scorpio

You may find that even your worst enemies are getting along with you -- or playing along. Your good social energy keeps fights from breaking out in all but the most insane circumstances.





Sagittarius

It's another day of relaxation for you -- there's just no need to go nuts and wear yourself out with madcap antics! You need to make sure that you're dealing with the right people at the right level.





Capricorn

Today is perfect for showing off. You've got the right kind of feline energy for pulling off amazing stunts or just making sure that you're still in the running for top cat in the neighborhood.





Aquarius

Resistance is futile, though it may be your first instinct. You're getting that bath or going to the vet one way or another, so you may as well just relax and let the humans do what they're going to do anyway.





Pisces

It almost doesn't matter what happens today, you're safe from harm. The humans swoop in to save you at the last minute, or maybe some furry friend has got your back when you need it most.



