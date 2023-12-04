Your Daily CatScope for December 04, 2023





Aries

You just aren't all that into socializing right now -- and there's nothing wrong with that! Kick back and let other folks get up to mischief or frolic while you nap or just look for new hiding places.





Taurus

You need to be a little more sensitive to the needs of your human companions -- though they aren't exactly spelling them out for you! Your intuitive side is out in force, though, so it's all good.





Gemini

You can't get by with improvisation today -- you need to use the full power of your feline mind to hatch a foolproof plan to get your way. Whatever it is you want to do, it takes lots of brains to pull off!





Cancer

You need to engage with the world a little differently today -- try to be even more timid than usual! That might be hard to pull off, but you've got the right kind of feline energy to make it so.





Leo

Take greater care with your human pals today -- they've got a lot more going on under the surface than usual! You may need to throw some purrs toward someone who never seems to appreciate them.



Virgo

You've got more inner craziness than most of the humans give you credit for -- but today, you show them what you're made of! Show them just how weird it's possible for a cat to be.





Libra

Try to keep your mind on your important kitty business today -- but expect difficulties! You may need to let some other critters get their way temporarily in order to win big in the end.





Scorpio

You feel a flood of great, healing energy coming your way -- and the humans in your life can feel it, too! Just being around you seems to soothe those who thought things were at their very worst.





Sagittarius

If you're acting out today, it's just because your unconscious mind is overreacting to little sounds and flashes that don't really mean anything. It should be a good show for the humans, though!





Capricorn

You need to spend some serious time thinking about your life -- even though your species isn't exactly the most introspective of mammals! Just close your eyes and think about what you want to do.





Aquarius

Sometimes you can't help but get underfoot -- you need to be there with the humans as they conduct their important business! See if you can manage to be more helpful than distracting this time.





Pisces

You're about ready to let that one new human or furry critter into your inner sanctum, but you want to give them one final exam first. Your good energy helps you see their soul and figure out if they're right for you!



