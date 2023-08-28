Your Daily CatScope for August 28, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

Try not to focus on your own needs exclusively today -- someone else might need their paws washed, too! Look around until you see a likely candidate for your ministrations, then go to it with vigor!





Taurus

If you've got an option that would ordinarily seem too crazy to consider, now is the time to go for it! The humans in your life are certainly going to think you're nuts when you start to bust it out, though.





Gemini

You're feeling more creative than usual today and should be able to get quite a lot done, as long as it's performance or sculpture -- or whatever other art form you prefer. Your fellow furballs appreciate it.





Cancer

You need to lend a paw to someone in need -- and your great personal energy should make it a big score for them! It's a great time to push your human friends in new directions they might not otherwise go.





Leo

You are in awe of something that seems suddenly beautiful to you -- maybe something you've seen a million times before. It could be the scenery outside or a bunch of static on the television



Virgo

This is not the best day to meet new people or handle big new changes -- you're much better off hiding somewhere comfy and safe. Let the humans call all they want. You'll come out when you're ready!





Libra

Show your human pals just how awesome life can be -- all you need is somewhere warm to cuddle and a full-throated purr! It's the perfect day for an extended snuggle-fest and someone's willing.





Scorpio

You may be a little tired today and that's just as well -- you need to spend some serious time in dreamland. It's a good time to sack out somewhere comfy and just hunt imaginary rabbits all day.





Sagittarius

You're more thoughtful than usual and should find that your people are more willing to let you do your own thing -- even if that means plopping yourself down in their seat and falling deeply asleep!





Capricorn

Your human pals are surprised by your antics today -- but in a good way! It's one of those days when you can do no wrong, unless you decide to try something extra-naughty. Stay on their good side!





Aquarius

You just can't sit still today -- even if you want a long snuggle or need to stalk a bug, you get sidetracked way too easily! Try to just go along with the flow of your feline consciousness.





Pisces

You're going through big changes and you kind of like where it's all heading. Other cats may fear the inevitable, but you embrace change and want to see if you can make the most of it.



