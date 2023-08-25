Your Daily CatScope for August 25, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

It might feel kind of weird for you to be thinking ahead -- you are a creature of the moment, after all -- but somehow, your big feline brain is actively pursuing some kind of complex plan!





Taurus

You're finding it harder and harder to deal with those who don't stick to the plan -- even if it's not your plan. You're wary of change -- just like all cats -- but today, you need to defend the status quo fiercely!





Gemini

Plop yourself down somewhere in public and have a good think. You might need someone to rub your belly to really get your brain engaged, but that's not so hard to come by if you pick your location well.





Cancer

Your human pals are trying to inflict some new chow on you or maybe give you your yearly bath -- or some other torture. You shouldn't freak out on them, though -- just suffer in silence and shame them for next time.





Leo

If you keep trying something over and over and it doesn't work, it's time to try something else! You're as flexible as can be, but sometimes you have to remember to experiment with different approaches.



Virgo

You're always learning, even if your kittenhood was years ago. Today brings a sense that things are changing in a big way, so look around and see if there's anything you could do a little differently.





Libra

You can tell what the humans in your life need from you today and should be able to offer it up to them without too much trouble. Sometimes just a purr and a cuddle can cure all ills!





Scorpio

Conflict is inevitable when you live together closely with folks of other species, so you may want to bring it out to the surface today. It's a good time for you to mix it up with a pup or a human.





Sagittarius

You're all about communication today and should find it much easier to deal with the humans in your life, thanks to your ability to really connect with others on their level, rather than relying on feline intuition





Capricorn

You're a bit wary of anything that might impact your feeding schedule -- in fact, you might stay close to the food dish for much of the day. Sometimes you're just a bit more neurotic than usual.





Aquarius

Your feline brain is pulsing with great ideas and you should be able to surprise almost anyone with your wizardry! It's a great day to figure out how to open cabinet doors or sneak into forbidden areas.





Pisces

You need to give up when your plans become unrealistic today -- though it may be hard to figure out exactly when that happens! Take your cues from the other cats around you, as they should know for sure.



