Your Daily CatScope for August 23, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

It's one of those days when you really need to make sure that you're setting a good example for the other critters in your life. It's not that hard -- you're a natural leader and they look up to you.





Taurus

You've got more on the ball than usual, which is saying quite a bit! You've got a better understanding of your human pals than ever before and should be able to pull their strings with ease.





Gemini

You can't predict much today -- you just need to try things and see how they go. That's fine by you, as your active feline intellect prefers trial and error to the tried and true. Keep busy!





Cancer

Things could be fantastic -- or they could be awful! If you start to get the sense that this isn't your day, you should immediately retreat to somewhere warm and cozy. There's no need to fight it!





Leo

You're really excited about something, but that just means you need to go at it with your usual intensity, rather than trying to get your people to show more interest. Lead by example this time!



Virgo

You want the world and you want it now! And it gets better: You might be able to do something about it, so get out there and see if you can get your paws on your heart's desire at last.





Libra

You need to be even more cautious than usual today -- which might be saying quite a lot! It's not like you're in imminent danger, but you can avoid some silly pitfalls if your eyes are open.





Scorpio

Try not to go solo today, no matter how much evolution has guided you into the role of the solitary stalker. You just get along a lot better in the company of others and might lift their spirits while you're at it!





Sagittarius

Try not to worry too much about whether or not you're just complaining because you don't want to change -- that's what it's all about! You may be able to get your way if you keep up the whining.





Capricorn

Your stamina is amazing -- you can keep pestering that bug for hours at a time or cry at the front door until someone comes through and lets you try to escape! It's a good day for persistence.





Aquarius

You're so sleepy you can hardly make it to the food dish -- so why not just take the day off? If a kid or some other human pal comes by and wants to play, you might be able to rally for a few minutes.





Pisces

You've got a human who's seriously watching out for you today -- so take a little risk and explore further than usual or stand up to a bullying pup. You know you'll be rescued, if need be!



