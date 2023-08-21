Your Daily CatScope for August 21, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You aren't going along with the plan today and might step in when your furball buddies start to mess things up. It's a good time to show off your leadership qualities and really take charge!





Taurus

You're not so sure about that new toy or food, even if it seems almost perfect at first sniff. You can take your time -- and don't be shy about saying no when you finally decide against it!





Gemini

It's hard to get your way today -- but there is a chance. If you can manage to just slowly, slyly insinuate your needs into the humans' consciousness, you have better luck than just screaming!





Cancer

You've got some work to do -- and it all has to do with yourself! If you get in touch with your inner kitten, you should find that you can make a big difference and feel a lot better with ease.





Leo

You're troubled by something small -- but you're also a little troubled that it bothers you at all! That's a lot for a feline mind to ponder, though, so you're better off just forgetting about the whole thing.



Virgo

Things might be weird between you and someone else -- especially a new furball you haven't yet made welcome. Open up and see if you can get them to relax a bit. It's not so hard, really!





Libra

Your human and other non-feline pals all seem a little smarter today, but what's really going on is that you're having a much easier time communicating at their level. Enjoy it while it lasts!





Scorpio

Listen to your gut today -- it's telling you what to do. You may feel a bit out of touch with the rest of the kitties or anyone else around you, but your instincts should lead you the right way.





Sagittarius

You can tell that your people are looking at you funny today, but it's for a good reason: They can tell that you're doing something right! Your perfect feline energy makes everything just right.





Capricorn

You're a little out of sorts today, because the humans in your life are trying to get you to do something you don't want to do. It may be spelled B-A-T-H or even V-E-T, but your answer is a firm N-O!





Aquarius

Get your people (human and otherwise) to see that things are going the right way -- it's not so hard. Just nudge them in the right direction, maybe mew a bit and they should quickly see the light!





Pisces

As usual, the humans think they know best. What makes that a little different is that they're actively trying to get you to see things their way, but you're almost certainly not having it!



