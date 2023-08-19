Your Daily CatScope for August 19, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You're feeling totally zippy and fresh today, even if you should be exhausted! It's a great time to race around the house stirring up trouble -- but even better for discovering new games and places.





Taurus

Your thoughts are turning to larger matters and you may feel the need to nod off after a lengthy bout of deep philosophizing. If it's not quite clear when you wake up, that's perfectly okay!





Gemini

You've got to snap into action today -- things are getting really weird and only you can get it all to work out right. Once you see what needs to be done, your feline energy should carry you through.





Cancer

You're not so sure what's going on inside, but you don't think you like it! You may have to deal with some personal feline issue just when the rest of the world starts to demand your attention.





Leo

You're so fired up that you can't believe anyone else would want to sit still for very long! That might make you kind of a pain, since you're trying to get everyone to play, when some would rather nap or sit.



Virgo

Show that big bully you can handle yourself -- even if you aren't so sure! It's the perfect day to take a risk, because someone has always got your back, even if you don't actually need the support.





Libra

You're finding that people are much more willing to give you treats or cuddles -- you are practically irresistible! It's just one of those days when the humans in your life can't say no to you.





Scorpio

Something is just way too good to be true today and you need to be sure that you're not taken in. The trouble is, you might say no to something that really is true -- what's a kitty to do?





Sagittarius

You're feeling like you can do -- or get away with -- almost anything today! Your great energy should help you devise new and interesting schemes and games and everyone should follow along.





Capricorn

You can face almost anything today -- even stuff that seems almost impossible to deal with! It's one of those days when you're much better off just plugging along than trying anything too showy, though.





Aquarius

All you really want to do today is hang out with your friends and family and just share your energy together. It's a good time to hole up in the comfiest part of the house and snuggle.





Pisces

You need to keep your mouth shut when you're dealing with humans today -- they don't want to hear a lot of complaining! If you must let them know what's going wrong, try to do so with feline subtlety.



