Your Daily CatScope for August 18, 2023





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You and your emotional side are not getting along all that well today and you can't figure out what's going on. It may be that you need to deal with something that's bigger than your usual feline business!





Taurus

Your stare can practically melt ice today and your intensity should come in handy when you have to face off against some bigger critter. You should easily be able to get them to back down!





Gemini

All you want to do today is help out in the kitchen or with the human chores, but it's hard to get much appreciation for your efforts! See if you can offer advice or supervision instead.





Cancer

If the humans leave anything up to you today, they are sure to be disappointed -- you just can't make up your mind about anything! That doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourself, as long as you can just sit there.





Leo

Try not to take it too seriously when you stumble or otherwise embarrass yourself in front of the humans today -- after all, you're the boss of the house! Every now and then, it's good to show them you're fallible.



Virgo

Though you may be wondering what to do with all your time today, you can still get something out of just hanging out and listening to the humans jibber and jabber. They're kind of soothing sometimes.





Libra

Do you want to give up what's yours in order to get some warm fuzzies or do you want to act like a jungle cat and hang on to every last scrap? It's a big decision you're facing today, so think it through!





Scorpio

You are one intense cat today -- and for you, that's saying a lot! You should be able to win any staring contest that comes your way and it's easy for you to get your way with other critters.





Sagittarius

You may sleep a bit more than usual today, but that's not such a bad fate for a kitty. Your dreams are certainly more vivid than usual -- it's a good time to practice your hunting skills!





Capricorn

You've earned a certain amount of prestige lately and it could be that you are getting a swelled head to go along with it. The other cats in your life are sure to let you know if you go too far, though.





Aquarius

You've got a lot going on right now, but that doesn't mean you can ignore the humans in your life! Try to balance out all your important feline responsibilities with simple family time -- you can do it.





Pisces

You're not feeling too sure of yourself today, but you can tell that the others in your life are counting on you for something. Fire up that feline self-confidence and deal with the big issues!



