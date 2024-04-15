Your Daily CatScope for April 15, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You've got to deal with too much stuff today -- whiny cat friends, distracted human friends and too many other tiny cares to list. It's one of those days when you wish you had a personal assistant!





Taurus

You're feeling a loving vibe that needs to be expressed -- make a beeline for the nearest lap and crawl up to make yourself at home! It's a good time for you to get your family in a good mood.





Gemini

Your favorite human needs some of your patented good advice today -- so seek them out and tell it like it is! Your great energy should help you to convince them that you know what you are talking about.





Cancer

If you get to go outside, you may want to explore a few little nooks you've never seen before -- untold surprises await! You may get t a little obsessive in any case, but that's all part of the fun of being you.





Leo

You're not as playful as usual, which might lead your human companions to worry about you a bit. Don't let them! You're still healthy and happy, but you need to recharge your batteries before you can start new craziness.



Find out what the cards have in store for you with your 2022 Tarot Reading.





Virgo

You're one organized kitty today, and the humans are shocked at how effortlessly you can bounce along from a activity to activity. Watch out, though -- they might decide to put you to work!





Libra

You and your human pals are getting along splendidly today, so make sure that you spend lots of time with them, or asking for their company. They may have quite a lot to say to you.





Scorpio

You and your furry friends -- if you've got any -- are getting along great today. It's a really good time for you to step up and show some leadership, as they need someone to guide them.





Sagittarius

Try your best to take care of all the little details fluttering around your life today -- though there may be far more than you care for! Kitties are supposed to be exempt from busy-work!





Capricorn

Look more deeply into your new situation -- there's a lot you're missing! The humans may think you've gone bonkers, but as long as you can keep nosing around the neighborhood, you'll get there.





Aquarius

Your social skills aren't quite up to snuff today, but that doesn't mean than you have to avoid everyone -- just that you are more suspicious than you really have any right to be. Open up a little!





Pisces

You are much too judgmental of that one dog or human who has always seemed so harmless. See if you can lighten up a bit, but don't expect them to see things your way any time soon.



Are you compatible? Reveal your Compatibility Score now!