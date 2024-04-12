Your Daily CatScope for April 12, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

This isn't a day for action -- it's a day for reaction! You may be freaking out just a little bit all day long, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't let yourself dive into it headlong. That gets it over with quickly!





Taurus

Something clicks inside, and no matter how neurotic you were before, today you feel totally secure in your arrangements with the humans and other critters in your life. You may get back to crazy tomorrow, though!





Gemini

Stick to the rules today, even if they are all internal and kind of weird. You may not even know why you think the things you do, but the amusement value to the humans is absolutely priceless!





Cancer

Something begins today that is going to end up being really important to you. It may be a new relationship with a human or another critter, or it may be subtler than that. Look around and make the most of it!





Leo

What in the heck is going on around you today? It's a good time for you to let your kitty instincts take over so you can try to use your higher powers to figure out what you need to do next.



Virgo

You and your humans need to spend more time together -- and you may have to be the one who enforces that! It's a good time to show them what fun it can be to just collapse in a cuddle puddle.





Libra

Nothing seems to go the way you want it to today, but you have total control over your mood and response to the situation. It's a good time for you to step up and show the world you can take it!





Scorpio

Use your amazing energy to show your human friends what they need to do to make you even happier. You've got so much drive that they almost can't help but do whatever it is you want.





Sagittarius

Your obsessions turn on and off like light switches -- and today they may all be flipped on! If the humans can't figure out what you're doing, then you must be doing something right, so keep it up!





Capricorn

Even if you have full outdoor privileges, you want to stay close to home today -- if only to watch over it so your human companions aren't at risk of invasion by tiny, delicious critters.





Aquarius

Things may seem a little hopeless to you, but there is good news: You can get past this. You're a kitty who has little patience for details, so you may be able to breeze right past them and onward toward victory!





Pisces

You're in the mood to show off, and your friends ought to be amazed! Your ability to entertain humans and other kitties is unparalleled right now, so make the most of it and you're sure to be asked for an encore.



